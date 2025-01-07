Abraham's Last-Minute Heroics Secure AC Milan's Italian Super Cup Triumph

In a thrilling finish, Tammy Abraham's last-minute goal propelled AC Milan to a dramatic 3-2 victory over city rivals Inter Milan, securing the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh. Despite falling two goals behind early, Milan mounted a remarkable comeback to deny Inter a record fourth consecutive title.

Inter seemed poised for victory after goals from Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi, but Milan's Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic inspired a revival. Emboldened by fresh legs, Milan pushed forward; a free-kick from Theo Hernandez and Pulisic's equalizer set the stage for Abraham's decisive tap-in.

New manager Serge Conceicao lifted the trophy in his second game, celebrating the triumph with his team, as Inter players were left in disbelief. The match, marked by high drama, showcased the fierce rivalry and Milan's resilience, crowning them joint record-holders of Super Cup wins.

