Abraham's Last-Minute Heroics Secure AC Milan's Italian Super Cup Triumph

Tammy Abraham scored in added time to complete AC Milan's comeback, winning the Italian Super Cup 3-2 against Inter Milan in Riyadh. Milan equaled Inter's record of eight Super Cup victories, thwarting their rivals' bid for a fourth consecutive title in a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:04 IST
Abraham's Last-Minute Heroics Secure AC Milan's Italian Super Cup Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling finish, Tammy Abraham's last-minute goal propelled AC Milan to a dramatic 3-2 victory over city rivals Inter Milan, securing the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh. Despite falling two goals behind early, Milan mounted a remarkable comeback to deny Inter a record fourth consecutive title.

Inter seemed poised for victory after goals from Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi, but Milan's Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic inspired a revival. Emboldened by fresh legs, Milan pushed forward; a free-kick from Theo Hernandez and Pulisic's equalizer set the stage for Abraham's decisive tap-in.

New manager Serge Conceicao lifted the trophy in his second game, celebrating the triumph with his team, as Inter players were left in disbelief. The match, marked by high drama, showcased the fierce rivalry and Milan's resilience, crowning them joint record-holders of Super Cup wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

