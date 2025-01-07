Unveiling the Dark Horses for Australian Open Women's Singles Title

The excitement builds as the Australian Open approaches, with several players poised as potential dark horses in the women's singles. Jasmine Paolini from Italy, now ranked fourth in the world, hopes to continue her impressive streak from last year and make history despite a challenging quarter-final loss recently.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who experienced the heartbreak of missing out on several tournaments last year, is another contender. Backed by a new coaching team, Rybakina seeks to add a second Grand Slam title after her victory at Wimbledon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula from America is gearing up for a possible deep run, despite recent injury setbacks. Naomi Osaka of Japan, a former champion returning from a lengthy break, remains optimistic about her performance, aiming to recapture the form that saw her conquer Melbourne Park twice before.

(With inputs from agencies.)