Samoa Rugby Coach Resigns Amid Charges
Samoa coach Mahonri Schwalger has resigned following his suspension due to multiple sex offence charges. Schwalger, who pleaded not guilty, had been leading the team since April, achieving notable success. Amid financial difficulties, Samoa withdrew from November internationals, while Schwalger's contributions were acknowledged by the rugby board.
Coach Mahonri Schwalger has stepped down from his position with Samoa Rugby following allegations of multiple sex offences. The Samoa rugby board has confirmed his resignation four months after charges were brought against him.
Schwalger, a former test hooker, was initially suspended in September. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Supreme Court appearance in early November. Despite the pending legal battle, Schwalger's leadership led Samoa to a historic victory over Italy earlier this year.
The Samoa Observer reported on the developments that included Schwalger's commendation by the rugby board. The coach's departure coincides with Samoa's financial struggles, which led to the team's withdrawal from the November internationals in the Northern Hemisphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
