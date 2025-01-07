Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Setback: Injury Delays PGA Tour Return

Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1 golfer, withdrew from The American Express tournament due to an injured right hand from a Christmas accident. Scheffler hopes to recover for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His last season saw remarkable wins, including the Masters and Olympic gold, maintaining his top rank alongside historic players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:05 IST
Scottie Scheffler's Setback: Injury Delays PGA Tour Return
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced an unexpected challenge as he withdrew from The American Express tournament in Palm Desert, California.

The 26-year-old injured his right hand during a Christmas cooking mishap, putting his start to the PGA Tour season on hold. The injury required minor surgery.

This decision delays Scheffler's return to competitive golf, where he plans to restart at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His last season featured major victories, emphasizing his status among golf's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025