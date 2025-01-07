Scottie Scheffler's Setback: Injury Delays PGA Tour Return

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced an unexpected challenge as he withdrew from The American Express tournament in Palm Desert, California.

The 26-year-old injured his right hand during a Christmas cooking mishap, putting his start to the PGA Tour season on hold. The injury required minor surgery.

This decision delays Scheffler's return to competitive golf, where he plans to restart at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His last season featured major victories, emphasizing his status among golf's elite.

