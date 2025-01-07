Guangzhou FC's Untimely Exit Marks a New Era in Chinese Football

In a significant shake-up for Chinese football, Guangzhou FC has been barred from professional play in the 2025 Chinese Super League (CSL) season due to financial constraints. The former giants of Asian football could not secure the necessary approvals from the Chinese Football Association, primarily due to lingering financial issues.

Guangzhou, known for a decade of heavy spending, dominated Chinese football under the ownership of property giant China Evergrande. However, despite their efforts to return to professional status, the club was ruled ineligible alongside Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Hunan Xiangtao.

The ruling marks the end of an era characterized by substantial investments aimed at fulfilling China's ambition to become a regional power in football. Guangzhou's decline reflects the broader challenges facing clubs with financial dependencies on volatile sectors like real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)