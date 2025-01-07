Bahadur Singh Sagoo Ascends to AFI Presidency: A New Era Begins

In a significant development for Indian athletics, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, a celebrated former shot putter, has been elected as the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Sagoo takes over from Adille Sumariwalla, who led the federation since 2012. The change was formalized during the AFI's Annual General Meeting.

At 51, Sagoo, who clinched a shot put gold at the 2002 Busan Asian Games and has competed in two Olympics, secured the position unopposed. This followed after senior vice president Anju Bobby George withdrew her candidacy. Known for his lifetime best throw of 20.40m, Sagoo is also a Padma Shri honoree.

The election was a straightforward affair, mirroring the uncontested results of 2020's AGM. Sandeep Mehta, previously senior joint secretary, was named AFI secretary without opposition. Meanwhile, Stanely Jones will serve as the new treasurer. Sumariwalla remains influential as a member of World Athletics' executive board.

(With inputs from agencies.)