Gavaskar Criticizes Kohli's On-Field Antics During MCG Showdown

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized an incident involving Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli during the recent Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Gavaskar described Kohli's shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas as 'simply not cricket.' The moment captivated headlines for days and occurred amidst a sold-out crowd.

The encounter began when 19-year-old Konstas skillfully executed a ramp shot off Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, stunning the Indian side and thrilling local fans. Konstas continued to pressure Indian bowlers, leading to an on-field confrontation with Kohli. Usman Khawaja intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation. Despite various opinions, Gavaskar asserted that Kohli's reaction was unwarranted and encouraged players to avoid negative interactions with the crowd.

Throughout the series, Kohli had multiple exchanges with Australian fans, culminating in a dig at the crowd recalling the controversial 2018 sandpaper scandal. Gavaskar further criticized Kohli's lack of discipline, pointing out his repeated mistakes against deliveries outside off-stump. This vulnerability contributed to India's inability to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a series defeat of 3-1.

