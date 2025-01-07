Left Menu

Gavaskar Criticizes Kohli's On-Field Antics During MCG Showdown

Sunil Gavaskar criticized Virat Kohli's shoulder bump incident with Sam Konstas, calling it 'simply not cricket.' During the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Kohli's actions and reaction to provocation from the crowd drew mixed opinions as India struggled against Australia, eventually conceding the series 3-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:45 IST
Gavaskar Criticizes Kohli's On-Field Antics During MCG Showdown
The confrontation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized an incident involving Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli during the recent Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Gavaskar described Kohli's shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas as 'simply not cricket.' The moment captivated headlines for days and occurred amidst a sold-out crowd.

The encounter began when 19-year-old Konstas skillfully executed a ramp shot off Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, stunning the Indian side and thrilling local fans. Konstas continued to pressure Indian bowlers, leading to an on-field confrontation with Kohli. Usman Khawaja intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation. Despite various opinions, Gavaskar asserted that Kohli's reaction was unwarranted and encouraged players to avoid negative interactions with the crowd.

Throughout the series, Kohli had multiple exchanges with Australian fans, culminating in a dig at the crowd recalling the controversial 2018 sandpaper scandal. Gavaskar further criticized Kohli's lack of discipline, pointing out his repeated mistakes against deliveries outside off-stump. This vulnerability contributed to India's inability to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a series defeat of 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025