Boccia Nationals: Inspiring Hope and Resilience

The 9th Boccia National Championship in Visakhapatnam showcases over 300 athletes with disabilities. The annual event aims to prepare participants for international competitions like the Paralympics and raises awareness about their abilities. It symbolizes India's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in sports for differently-abled individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:07 IST
The 9th Boccia Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior National Championship will see over 300 athletes converging in Visakhapatnam's Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone from January 8 to 14. These skilled individuals, hailing from various parts of the country, are set to exhibit remarkable prowess.

Organized annually, the championship serves a dual purpose—preparing athletes for mega-events like the Paralympic Games while spotlighting the potential of those with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and other locomotor disabilities. Ashok Bedi, Chairman of Boccia Sports Federation of India, emphasizes its role in promoting inclusivity in Indian sports.

Recognized as a Paralympic sport since 1984, Boccia combines strategy, precision, and teamwork. It represents India's steady progress in creating opportunities for differently-abled athletes to thrive nationally and globally—a true movement of hope and equality.

