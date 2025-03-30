Telangana's Progressive Budget: A Vision for Growth and Inclusivity

In a forward-thinking move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revealed the state's 2025-2026 budget, asserting its balanced focus on economic initiatives and vital social sectors, such as health and education. Describing the budget as a concoction akin to 'Ugadi Pachadi,' Reddy highlighted the emphasis on agricultural development and education for the underprivileged.

During celebrations at the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium in Hyderabad, Reddy stressed the government's dedication to sustained robust development. He announced significant budget allocations for sectors including education, health, employment, and welfare, underlining "Telangana Rising" as an emblem of the state's economic ascendance and a template for national growth with plans to inaugurate a 'Future City' poised to attract investment.

Furthering the state's agricultural prominence, Reddy introduced a 'Fine Rice' distribution scheme to support the impoverished, underscoring Telangana's leading position in paddy production. Reddy emphasized a strategic focus on income generation and equitable distribution, advocating for development-centric policies over political confrontation, bolstered by the 'Telangana Rising-2050' strategy. He extended warm wishes to citizens during the Telugu New Year festivities.

