India to Host Star-Studded Global Javelin Event Featuring Neeraj Chopra

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the hosting of a prestigious global javelin competition featuring Olympic gold and silver medalist Neeraj Chopra. Slated for September, this event enhances India's growing reputation in international sports.

Outgoing AFI President Adille Sumariwalla confirmed India's expressed interest in hosting key global athletics events, such as the 2029 World Championships and the 2027 World Relays. Preparations are in full swing as India seeks to bolster its international athletic profile.

Bahadur Singh Sagoo has been elected unopposed as the new AFI chief. Meanwhile, the AFI prepares to host a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event in August, marking India's entry into the global athletics hosting arena after decades.

