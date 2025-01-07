Shami's Absence Raises Eyebrows Amid India's Struggles in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In a surprising move, Mohammed Shami, the former Australian cricket captain, questioned the absence of Mohammed Shami from India's lineup during the crucial phases of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to the ICC Cricket site. He suggested that Shami's involvement as a backup seam option could have significantly altered the series for the visitors.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy turned into a daunting challenge for Indian bowlers. While Jasprit Bumrah stood out with 32 wickets in five matches, the remaining bowling lineup struggled against Australia's powerful batting, with Travis Head and Steve Smith each scoring two centuries. Their performances were pivotal in securing Australia's 3-1 victory.

Despite recovering from an ankle surgery in 2024, Shami was seen contributing to domestic cricket, fueling expectations for his potential involvement in Australia. During the ICC Review, Ponting expressed surprise at Shami's exclusion, highlighting his potential impact, had he bowled limited overs. The absence of a fully fit bowling trio of Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj was deemed a decisive factor in India's results.

(With inputs from agencies.)