Clive Lloyd Criticizes ICC's Two-Tier Test Proposal

Former West Indies cricket captain Clive Lloyd has criticized the International Cricket Council's potential two-tier Test system. He argues it would harm nations like the West Indies, which have fought for Test-match status. Lloyd also condemned suggestions of disbanding the West Indies for financial reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guyana | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:12 IST
Clive Lloyd, the former captain of the West Indies cricket team, has strongly criticized the International Cricket Council's consideration of a two-tier Test system. Lloyd believes such a move would be highly disadvantageous to nations like the West Indies, which have worked diligently to attain their Test-match status.

The ICC, in collaboration with the cricket boards of India, Australia, and England, is exploring the feasibility of this controversial system to increase series among these 'big-three' nations. Reports suggest that ICC chairman Jay Shah will meet with Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and his English counterpart, Richard Thompson, to discuss the proposal.

Lloyd, in a report by the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian, expressed outrage at former ICC chairman Greg Barclay's suggestion to disband the West Indies into individual countries for financial reasons. He emphasized the need for equal financial dispensation to allow teams like the West Indies to enhance their facilities and competitive edge. Lloyd also criticized the disorganized World Test Championship cycle for excluding certain Test-playing nations.

