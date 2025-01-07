Trailblazer in Taekwondo: Rupa Bayor's Call to Action for India's Sports Scene

Rupa Bayor, a leading figure in Indian Taekwondo, has risen to prominence by becoming the first Indian to rank in the top 10 of the world Poomsae Rankings as of October last year. At only 23, she is a gold medalist at the national team trials for the 8th Asian Taekwondo Championships and has secured India's first medal in this competition. In a recent discussion with ANI, Bayor expressed gratitude for her support system and called for concerted government efforts to boost the sport's profile in India.

Reflecting on her recent performances, Bayor noted her participation in the Asian Open in Indonesia, where she clinched a silver medal. Although she was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals at the world championships, her journey to Taekwondo began with her uncle's guidance from Karate in 2015, leading her to turn professional in 2021.

During her interview, Bayor highlighted the lack of popularity Taekwondo faces compared to other sports like Badminton and Boxing in India. Despite its status as an Olympic sport, Taekwondo lacks government support, which hampers player development and participation. Bayor advocates for significant leadership changes and government intervention, stressing that 2026 will be pivotal with major championships and games on the horizon.

