Left Menu

Trailblazer in Taekwondo: Rupa Bayor's Call to Action for India's Sports Scene

Rupa Bayor, India's pioneering Taekwondo star, has broken into the top 10 world Poomsae Rankings and urges the government to uplift the sport. Thanking her supporters, she recounts her journey from Karate to Taekwondo and emphasizes the need for improved leadership and funding to propel the sport forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:35 IST
Trailblazer in Taekwondo: Rupa Bayor's Call to Action for India's Sports Scene
Rupa Bayor. (Photo- India Taekwondo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rupa Bayor, a leading figure in Indian Taekwondo, has risen to prominence by becoming the first Indian to rank in the top 10 of the world Poomsae Rankings as of October last year. At only 23, she is a gold medalist at the national team trials for the 8th Asian Taekwondo Championships and has secured India's first medal in this competition. In a recent discussion with ANI, Bayor expressed gratitude for her support system and called for concerted government efforts to boost the sport's profile in India.

Reflecting on her recent performances, Bayor noted her participation in the Asian Open in Indonesia, where she clinched a silver medal. Although she was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals at the world championships, her journey to Taekwondo began with her uncle's guidance from Karate in 2015, leading her to turn professional in 2021.

During her interview, Bayor highlighted the lack of popularity Taekwondo faces compared to other sports like Badminton and Boxing in India. Despite its status as an Olympic sport, Taekwondo lacks government support, which hampers player development and participation. Bayor advocates for significant leadership changes and government intervention, stressing that 2026 will be pivotal with major championships and games on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025