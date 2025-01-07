Left Menu

India's Badminton Titans Ready for Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750

India's largest-ever contingent of 21 badminton players is set to compete at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament. With prominent players like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, and international stars joining, the event showcases India's rising status in global badminton. It promises thrilling action and significant ranking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to make a significant mark with its largest-ever contingent at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament starting January 14. The event, held at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, will spotlight homegrown talents alongside international champions.

With 21 Indian players including notable names like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, the tournament promises a spectacle of high-caliber badminton competition. Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen, An Se Young, and world no. 1 Shi Yuqi headline the international participation, ensuring top-tier performances.

This USD 950,000 BWF World Tour event not only boosts India's representation but also offers 11,000 ranking points for the champions. Sanjay Mishra of Badminton Association of India hailed the growth of Indian badminton, noting the potential for emerging stars in future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

