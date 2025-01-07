India's Badminton Titans Ready for Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750

India is poised to make a significant mark with its largest-ever contingent at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament starting January 14. The event, held at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, will spotlight homegrown talents alongside international champions.

With 21 Indian players including notable names like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, the tournament promises a spectacle of high-caliber badminton competition. Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen, An Se Young, and world no. 1 Shi Yuqi headline the international participation, ensuring top-tier performances.

This USD 950,000 BWF World Tour event not only boosts India's representation but also offers 11,000 ranking points for the champions. Sanjay Mishra of Badminton Association of India hailed the growth of Indian badminton, noting the potential for emerging stars in future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)