Gagan Narang Encourages Athletes to See Beyond Awards

Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has urged athletes overlooked for the Khel Ratna Award to remain positive and see it as a motivation to succeed in future competitions.

Narang, a 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association, emphasized that the true goal for athletes should be winning medals for their country, rather than focusing on awards.

Narang noted the challenge juries face during an Olympic year in choosing from numerous outstanding performances, and he expressed confidence that suggestions from the Mission Olympic Cell would soon be implemented, emphasizing the country's precedence over individual accolades.

