Olympic Committee Scandal: Coach Accused of Abuse, Firing Rock U.S. Paralympic Team

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee fired a coach, Gary Colliander, and a director, Eileen Carey, following allegations of sexual abuse. The case involved biathlete Grace Boutot, who attempted suicide due to the alleged misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:58 IST
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee has fired a coach and a director in the wake of sexual abuse allegations reported by The Associated Press. The case centers around biathlete Grace Boutot, who accused coach Gary Colliander of abuse that led to severe emotional distress, culminating in a suicide attempt.

After a comprehensive internal review, spokesman Jon Mason confirmed that Colliander and Eileen Carey, the director, are no longer affiliated with the USOPC. While specifics were withheld, Colliander's suspension from the Paralympic team followed days after AP's initial report. Colliander vigorously denies wrongdoing, according to his attorney.

The ongoing investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport aims to shed more light on the abuse allegations. Meanwhile, the case highlights the urgent need for stricter vetting and oversight in sports coaching, as well as better protection for athletes within organizations.

