Ex-Air Chief Advocates Renewed Military Action Against Pakistan

Arup Raha, the former Chief of Air Staff, called for decisive military actions against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Highlighting successful strikes post-Uri and Pulwama attacks, Raha stressed the need for robust intelligence and diplomatic measures to counter threats, emphasizing India's capability to conduct conventional warfare against nuclear rivals.

Updated: 25-04-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:59 IST
  • India

Arup Raha, India's former Air Chief, has urged for a strong military response against 'Pakistan-sponsored terrorists' after the recent bloodshed in Pahalgam. He insists that India, having already disproven the notion that nuclear nations cannot engage in conventional warfare, must act decisively as in the aftermaths of the Uri and Pulwama incidents.

Raha referenced the retaliatory strikes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Balakot, stressing that India needs to continue demonstrating its military resolve. His remarks came following India's diplomatic downgrades with Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack, which saw 26 civilians, largely tourists, killed.

Highlighting intelligence failures leading to such attacks, Raha emphasized the necessity for improved intelligence through advanced technologies and human sources. While applauding government actions, he warned they might not suffice to combat militancy alone, suggesting further military and diplomatic initiatives.

