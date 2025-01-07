Charles Ollivon Out of Six Nations Due to Knee Surgery

French rugby star Charles Ollivon is set to miss the Six Nations tournament following a knee injury sustained during a Top 14 league match against Racing 92 while playing for Toulon. The flanker announced on Instagram that he would undergo surgery and expressed disappointment over not being able to play.

Ollivon shared his commitment to the French team, affirming his support and readiness to rejoin next season once recovery is complete. His absence is a significant blow to France as they prepare to kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on January 31.

While Ollivon undergoes the necessary medical procedure, the French team must adjust their strategy in his absence, hoping for a strong performance in this prestigious rugby competition.

