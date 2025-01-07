Charles Ollivon Out of Six Nations Due to Knee Surgery
French rugby flanker Charles Ollivon will miss the Six Nations as he undergoes knee surgery after an injury sustained during a match with Toulon against Racing 92. Announcing the news on Instagram, Ollivon assured support for his team and hopes to return next season.
- Country:
- France
French rugby star Charles Ollivon is set to miss the Six Nations tournament following a knee injury sustained during a Top 14 league match against Racing 92 while playing for Toulon. The flanker announced on Instagram that he would undergo surgery and expressed disappointment over not being able to play.
Ollivon shared his commitment to the French team, affirming his support and readiness to rejoin next season once recovery is complete. His absence is a significant blow to France as they prepare to kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on January 31.
While Ollivon undergoes the necessary medical procedure, the French team must adjust their strategy in his absence, hoping for a strong performance in this prestigious rugby competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE: Dubai to host first World Congress of Neurosurgery in Middle East
French Skier Faces Urgent Surgery After Training Fall
Gabriela Dabrowski's Inspiring Comeback: From Cancer Surgery to Tennis Triumph
Pioneering Surgery Saves Infant with Rare Condition at Kauvery Hospital
Transforming Heart Care: The Rise of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery