Turbulent Times at the Dakar Rally: Champions Struggle in Saudi Desert

The famed Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is proving exceptionally grueling this year, with several top contenders facing unforeseen tribulations. Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb encountered misfortune when his Dacia vehicle rolled in the desert. Despite repairs, this setback hindered Loeb's aspirations for a first Dakar win.

Earlier, 2024 winner Carlos Sainz had withdrawn from the competition following an accident that left his Ford severely damaged. Amidst these high-profile struggles, South African newcomer Saood Variawa impressively clinched victory in the stage despite a puncture in the final kilometers, marking himself as the youngest stage winner in the top car category at just 19.

South Africa's Henk Lategan continues to lead the overall standings, narrowly ahead of Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah. In the motorcycle division, Spanish rider Lorenzo Santolino secured his maiden stage win, yet Australian Daniel Sanders keeps the overall lead. The two-week endurance rally, renowned for its toughness, will conclude on January 17.

