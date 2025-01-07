Pakistan Penalised After Test Series Whitewash in South Africa

The Pakistan cricket team has been dealt a double blow following their 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa. In the aftermath of the defeat, the team was penalised 25% of their match fee due to a slow over-rate during the last match of the series held at Newlands, Cape Town.

In addition to the financial penalty, Pakistan also suffered a deduction of five points from their World Test Championship tally. This was after they were found to be five overs short of the required count, even with time allowances. The punitive measures were enacted under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses minimum over-rate infractions.

The point deduction was in line with Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship rules, which mandates a one-point penalty for each over bowled short. The umpires responsible for the charges were Kumar Dharmasena, Nitin Menon, Alex Wharf, and Stephen Harris, while Richie Richardson from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee issued the sanctions. Pakistan's captain Shan Masood accepted the responsibility and pleaded guilty to the charges.

During the match recap, Pakistan found themselves trailing by 208 runs at the start of Day 4 in their second innings. Despite early resistance from the middle order, their innings collapsed in the final session. Keshav Maharaj was instrumental for South Africa, taking key wickets, and along with Kagiso Rabada, restricted Pakistan to a total of 478.

David Bedingham, elevated to the opener role, quickly sealed the victory for South Africa with a rapid 44 not out off 30 deliveries, achieving the target without loss. Ryan Rickelton emerged as the Player of the Match, courtesy of his double century in the first innings that set a formidable total of 615, leaving Pakistan reeling after being bowled out for 194 initially. (ANI)

