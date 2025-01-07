Left Menu

Spurs Face Injury Crisis Ahead of League Cup Showdown with Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur struggles with injuries as they prepare to face Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final. Manager Ange Postecoglou will be without key players due to injuries and suspensions. Despite these challenges, Spurs signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and extended Son Heung-min's contract by another year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:29 IST
Tottenham Hotspur is grappling with a significant injury crisis as they prepare to host Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg. Manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that the North London club will be without 10 first-team players, making their quest to end a 16-year trophy drought a daunting task.

The situation is complicated further by the suspension of key players James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr. In a bid to bolster their injury-hit squad, Spurs signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, but Postecoglou admits he will have limited options against a formidable Liverpool side.

Despite these setbacks, there is a silver lining. Spurs extended the contract of captain Son Heung-min by another year, with aspirations for the South Korean to finish his career at the club with some silverware. Tottenham has not lifted a trophy since their 2008 League Cup victory over Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

