India's Strategic Path to Los Angeles 2028: Key Takeaways from the 152nd Olympic Meeting

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 152nd Mission Olympic Cell meeting at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The agenda included introducing newly-formed members and strategizing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as India aims to boost its Olympic medal tally.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach in enhancing India's sports framework, stressing collaboration among National Sports Federations, state governments, and corporate entities. He mentioned, "Winning Olympic medals demands extensive preparation, and India's infrastructure and resources match global standards. Our Prime Minister supports making India a sports superpower," Mandaviya emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, and other sports figures. Key discussions involved developing robust talent identification, setting short to long-term goals in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and professional training enhancements for the Los Angeles 2028 cycle.

