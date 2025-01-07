Left Menu

India's Strategic Path to Los Angeles 2028: Key Takeaways from the 152nd Olympic Meeting

The 152nd Mission Olympic Cell meeting chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya focused on India's preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. With the involvement of eminent sportspersons, the meeting emphasized a 360-degree approach to improving the sports ecosystem, setting clear targets, and ensuring robust infrastructure and funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:23 IST
India's Strategic Path to Los Angeles 2028: Key Takeaways from the 152nd Olympic Meeting
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 152nd Mission Olympic Cell meeting at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The agenda included introducing newly-formed members and strategizing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as India aims to boost its Olympic medal tally.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach in enhancing India's sports framework, stressing collaboration among National Sports Federations, state governments, and corporate entities. He mentioned, "Winning Olympic medals demands extensive preparation, and India's infrastructure and resources match global standards. Our Prime Minister supports making India a sports superpower," Mandaviya emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, and other sports figures. Key discussions involved developing robust talent identification, setting short to long-term goals in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and professional training enhancements for the Los Angeles 2028 cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025