Gould Rejects Boycott Calls, Seeks ICC Collaboration Over Afghan Match

Richard Gould, Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has turned down demands from British lawmakers advocating for a boycott of England's cricket match against Afghanistan. This match, slated for February during the Champions Trophy, has prompted discussion due to the Taliban's severe human rights abuses, particularly towards women, that continue unabated in Afghanistan.

Calls for boycotting the game arose after over 160 cross-party politicians, led by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, signed a letter urging the ECB to act. The missive implored the cricket board to show solidarity with Afghan women, whose sports activities have been banned since the Taliban regained control in 2021. However, Gould emphasized that a boycott should not be a unilateral action but rather a part of a coordinated response within the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This issue is reminiscent of England's plea during the 2003 World Cup concerning a match with Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe's rule. Ultimately, Gould affirmed the ECB's firm stance against scheduling bilateral series with Afghanistan as long as the Taliban remains in power. However, participation in ICC tournaments remains a collective decision among member nations. He confirmed ECB's commitment to advocating for change and pledged to continue dialogue with UK authorities, the ICC, and other cricket boards.

