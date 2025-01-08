Uttarakhand Prepares for Grand National Games Inaugurated by PM Modi

Uttarakhand is set to host a significant chapter in India's sporting calendar as the 38th edition of the National Games approaches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to officially open the event. Spanning from January 28 to February 14, the Games promise a convergence of talent and cultural diversity.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's role as a focal point for sports and tourism, the upcoming Games will see participation from over 10,000 athletes in 38 sports, as announced by the Indian Olympic Association. This platform is celebrated for harmonizing traditional and modern sports, reflecting the country's sporting heritage.

Demonstration sports like kalarippayattu, yogasana, and mallakhambh will join mainstream Olympic events, showcasing India's cultural wealth while fostering athletic innovation. The anticipation builds on the momentum of past Games, such as Goa 2023 and Gujarat 2022, cementing the event's status as a prestigious sporting assembly in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)