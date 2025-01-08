Deschamps to Step Down After 2026: Zidane Poised for Les Bleus Legacy

In a significant announcement, Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving national football coach, confirmed his decision to leave the team after the 2026 World Cup. This revelation sets the stage for what many anticipate to be Zinedine Zidane's first foray into managing Les Bleus.

The French soccer federation has stated Deschamps will not renew his contract, which expires in 2026. While the team has yet to qualify for the tournament, FFF President Philippe Diallo mentioned it's premature to discuss a replacement, urging respect for Deschamps and his current tenure.

Deschamps, who led France to a spectacular World Cup victory in 2018 and reached the finals once again in 2022, believes this timeline allows for a dignified departure. Zidane, with an illustrious coaching record at Real Madrid, remains a frontrunner to capture the coveted coaching role once occupied by his World Cup-winning teammate.

(With inputs from agencies.)