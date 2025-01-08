Left Menu

Deschamps to Step Down After 2026: Zidane Poised for Les Bleus Legacy

Didier Deschamps announced he will leave his role as France's national football coach after the 2026 World Cup. Despite his success, including a World Cup win in 2018, Deschamps feels 2026 is a good time to step down. Zinedine Zidane is a likely candidate to succeed him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:37 IST
Deschamps to Step Down After 2026: Zidane Poised for Les Bleus Legacy
Deschamps

In a significant announcement, Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving national football coach, confirmed his decision to leave the team after the 2026 World Cup. This revelation sets the stage for what many anticipate to be Zinedine Zidane's first foray into managing Les Bleus.

The French soccer federation has stated Deschamps will not renew his contract, which expires in 2026. While the team has yet to qualify for the tournament, FFF President Philippe Diallo mentioned it's premature to discuss a replacement, urging respect for Deschamps and his current tenure.

Deschamps, who led France to a spectacular World Cup victory in 2018 and reached the finals once again in 2022, believes this timeline allows for a dignified departure. Zidane, with an illustrious coaching record at Real Madrid, remains a frontrunner to capture the coveted coaching role once occupied by his World Cup-winning teammate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025