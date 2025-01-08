Left Menu

Indian Riders Set to Blaze the Track: Training in Spain for 2025

Promising Indian riders Geoffrey Emmanuel, Kavin Quintal, Johann Emmanuel, and Nadine Balaji have joined Gaman Racing. They will train in Spain ahead of the 2025 season. The partnership aims to elevate Indian riders to international standards. The riders achieved notable success in various championships in 2024.

In a significant development for Indian motorsports, promising riders Geoffrey Emmanuel, Kavin Quintal, Johann Emmanuel, and Nadine Balaji have teamed up with Gaman Racing. The quartet is set for intensive training in Spain as they gear up for the 2025 racing season.

This collaboration comes following a deal inked between Spanish racing powerhouse Gaman Racing and Gusto Racing India. The riders will hone their skills at the state-of-the-art MotorLand Aragon facility in Spain.

Achievements abound for these talents in 2024, with Geoffrey Emmanuel hitting the podium multiple times in the Moto2 European Championship and Supersport 600 class. Meanwhile, Kavin Quintal and Johann Emmanuel made a mark in their respective circuits, as Nadine Balaji excelled nationally.

