AFI's New Training Model: Balancing Doping Control and Athlete Freedom

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has assured that the closure of national camps after the upcoming Paris Olympics will not lead to an increase in doping incidents, as it commits to ongoing vigilance over athlete activities by collaborating with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

AFI plans to decentralize training, allowing athletes to choose from National Centers of Excellence, private institutions, or military-affiliated centers. While relay teams remain under direct national oversight, AFI has formed a new committee to track athlete performance and drug compliance closely.

Outgoing AFI president Adille Sumariwalla announced that a committee led by IPS officer Sagarpreet Hooda made significant anti-doping recommendations. Approved by the General Body, these proposals aim to expand training access and foster athlete growth while maintaining doping control and monitoring across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)