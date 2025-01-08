Left Menu

Pakistan Gears Up for Champions Trophy with Stadium Upgrades

The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved the ODI tri-series, featuring South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore due to completed renovations. The series is a precursor to the Champions Trophy starting February 19. Renovations include increased seating, LED lights, and upgraded hospitality.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the relocation of the upcoming ODI tri-series—featuring South Africa and New Zealand—from Multan to the cities of Karachi and Lahore. This move quashes rumors of delays in renovations for the Champions Trophy venues.

Slated to commence on February 19 in Karachi, the Champions Trophy preparations are well underway. The Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium have nearly completed renovations, ensuring they are fully equipped to host the event.

The improvements include enhanced seating capacity, better lighting, and upgraded hospitality facilities, reflecting the PCB's commitment to providing a world-class experience for all participants and audiences. The newly refurbished stadiums will be inaugurated at the end of January.

