Changla Lamos and Purig Warriors Excel as Ice Hockey Season Heats Up

Tsewang Chuskit's sensational five-goal performance led Changla Lamos to a 6-0 victory over Humas Queens, securing a semi-final spot in the women's category of Ice Hockey League Season 2. In the men's category, Purig Warriors triumphed over Zangskar Chadar Tamers with a 4-2 win on the 5th day of matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:05 IST
Players in action. (Picture: Ice Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tsewang Chuskit delivered a stunning five-goal performance, driving Changla Lamos to a commanding 6-0 victory over Humas Queens. This win secured their spot in the semi-finals of the women's category in the Ice Hockey League Season 2, as per the league's official release.

In the men's category, Purig Warriors maintained their winning streak with a decisive 4-2 triumph over Zangskar Chadar Tamers. This marks their second victory of the season, solidifying their position in the league.

The Ice Hockey League Season 2 sees fierce competition, with United Nubra and Chiktan Royals playing out an intense 2-2 draw, and defending champions Kang Sings tying 2-2 with Humas Warriors. Organized in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the league takes place at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium, Leh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

