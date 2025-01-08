Patrick Kluivert Takes Charge of Indonesian Soccer Team

Left Menu

Indonesia's soccer federation has appointed former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert as the new head coach, succeeding Shin Tae-yong. Kluivert, with a stellar playing and coaching background, is set to lead the team in the next World Cup qualifiers, beginning with a match against Australia.

Jakarta | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:21 IST
Indonesia's soccer federation announced the appointment of Patrick Kluivert as the new head coach on Wednesday, following the dismissal of Shin Tae-yong. This decision comes after Indonesia's near-miss at a World Cup spot under Tae-yong's leadership.

Kluivert, a former Barcelona striker, is contracted for two years, with the 48-year-old bringing a wealth of experience from his playing days and coaching stints with teams like Curacao and as assistant coach for the Netherlands and Cameroon.

His tenure begins with a strong Dutch influence on the team, as most players were born in the Netherlands. Kluivert is slated to debut against Australia in March 2026 as part of the World Cup qualification campaign.

