Dragons Roar Back in Thrilling Hockey Clash
Jip Janssen's hat-trick led Tamil Nadu Dragons to a thrilling 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League. This victory moves the Dragons to second place. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Toofans claimed their first win against UP Rudras with a 3-0 scoreline, placing them fifth in the standings.
In a gripping encounter of the Hockey India League, Jip Janssen led the Tamil Nadu Dragons to a narrow 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika. Janssen's hat-trick proved pivotal as the Dragons moved up to the second spot in the standings with a total of nine points from four matches played so far.
The match saw Gonasika take an early lead with Araijeet Singh Hundal's opening goals. However, Dragons made a significant comeback by leveling the score before finally taking the lead with a remarkable last-minute effort by Karthi Selvam, sealing their win and showcasing a thrilling competition of resilience and skill.
Elsewhere, Hyderabad Toofans secured their first outright win of the tournament by beating UP Rudras 3-0. Goals from Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, and Shilanand Lakra highlighted the Toofans' dominating performance, advancing them to fifth place, while the Rudras remain placed fourth in the league standings.
