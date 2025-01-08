Dragons Roar Back in Thrilling Hockey Clash

In a gripping encounter of the Hockey India League, Jip Janssen led the Tamil Nadu Dragons to a narrow 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika. Janssen's hat-trick proved pivotal as the Dragons moved up to the second spot in the standings with a total of nine points from four matches played so far.

The match saw Gonasika take an early lead with Araijeet Singh Hundal's opening goals. However, Dragons made a significant comeback by leveling the score before finally taking the lead with a remarkable last-minute effort by Karthi Selvam, sealing their win and showcasing a thrilling competition of resilience and skill.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad Toofans secured their first outright win of the tournament by beating UP Rudras 3-0. Goals from Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, and Shilanand Lakra highlighted the Toofans' dominating performance, advancing them to fifth place, while the Rudras remain placed fourth in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)