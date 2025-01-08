Left Menu

Dragons Roar Back in Thrilling Hockey Clash

Jip Janssen's hat-trick led Tamil Nadu Dragons to a thrilling 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League. This victory moves the Dragons to second place. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Toofans claimed their first win against UP Rudras with a 3-0 scoreline, placing them fifth in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:10 IST
Dragons Roar Back in Thrilling Hockey Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping encounter of the Hockey India League, Jip Janssen led the Tamil Nadu Dragons to a narrow 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika. Janssen's hat-trick proved pivotal as the Dragons moved up to the second spot in the standings with a total of nine points from four matches played so far.

The match saw Gonasika take an early lead with Araijeet Singh Hundal's opening goals. However, Dragons made a significant comeback by leveling the score before finally taking the lead with a remarkable last-minute effort by Karthi Selvam, sealing their win and showcasing a thrilling competition of resilience and skill.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad Toofans secured their first outright win of the tournament by beating UP Rudras 3-0. Goals from Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, and Shilanand Lakra highlighted the Toofans' dominating performance, advancing them to fifth place, while the Rudras remain placed fourth in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025