Hyderabad Toofans Triumph: First Victory in Hockey India League

Hyderabad Toofans delivered a stunning performance to defeat UP Rudras 3-0 in the Hockey India League. Goals by Zachary Wallace, Rajinder Singh, and Shilanand Lakra secured their victory. This win helps Toofans move to fifth place on the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:28 IST
Hyderabad Toofans Triumph: First Victory in Hockey India League
Players in action. (Picture: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling display of skill and determination, Hyderabad Toofans secured their first outright victory in the Hockey India League by defeating UP Rudras 3-0 on Wednesday.

The team, previously languishing at the bottom of the points table, stunned their opponents with an aggressive start, leading 2-0 in the first quarter. Zachary Wallace ignited the scoreboard in the sixth minute, followed by a stellar field goal from Rajinder Singh in the 14th minute.

UP Rudras attempted a comeback but were thwarted by the formidable Toofans' goalkeeper Dominic Dixon. Shilanand Lakra further extended the lead in the third quarter. Despite HP Rudras' late attempts, Toofans held their ground to clinch a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

