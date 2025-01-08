Hyderabad Toofans Triumph: First Victory in Hockey India League

In a compelling display of skill and determination, Hyderabad Toofans secured their first outright victory in the Hockey India League by defeating UP Rudras 3-0 on Wednesday.

The team, previously languishing at the bottom of the points table, stunned their opponents with an aggressive start, leading 2-0 in the first quarter. Zachary Wallace ignited the scoreboard in the sixth minute, followed by a stellar field goal from Rajinder Singh in the 14th minute.

UP Rudras attempted a comeback but were thwarted by the formidable Toofans' goalkeeper Dominic Dixon. Shilanand Lakra further extended the lead in the third quarter. Despite HP Rudras' late attempts, Toofans held their ground to clinch a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)