Saweety Boora’s Triumph: Boxing Star Honored with Arjuna Award

Indian professional boxer Saweety Boora has been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award, as announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on January 2. Boora expressed immense motivation and a commitment to working harder following this recognition.

In her conversation with ANI, Boora expressed gratitude towards her family, coaches, and supporters. She also urged young girls to chase their dreams, emphasizing the need for action in the journey towards realizing Viksit Bharat.

Among the awardees were double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, both receiving the Khel Ratna. The National Sports Awards 2024 list spotlights numerous talented athletes recognized for their exceptional contributions to sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)