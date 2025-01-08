Saweety Boora’s Triumph: Boxing Star Honored with Arjuna Award
Indian boxer Saweety Boora receives the Arjuna Award, expressing motivation to excel further. She thanked her supporters and encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams. Other athletes, including Manu Bhaker and Gukesh Dommaraju, were recognized with the National Sports Awards, announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.
Indian professional boxer Saweety Boora has been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award, as announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on January 2. Boora expressed immense motivation and a commitment to working harder following this recognition.
In her conversation with ANI, Boora expressed gratitude towards her family, coaches, and supporters. She also urged young girls to chase their dreams, emphasizing the need for action in the journey towards realizing Viksit Bharat.
Among the awardees were double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, both receiving the Khel Ratna. The National Sports Awards 2024 list spotlights numerous talented athletes recognized for their exceptional contributions to sports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
