Barcelona Triumphs in Legal Battle to Register Olmo and Victor

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been granted provisional registration to play for Barcelona, following an appeal to Spain's National Sports Council. This decision reverses the previous rejection by the Spanish football federation and LaLiga.

Barcelona initially signed Olmo and Victor during the close season. However, they faced challenges meeting LaLiga's wage cap, allowing the duo only temporary registration. The recent CSD decision suspends previous rulings that blocked their registration for the season's second half.

The council cited potential economic and sporting damage to both players and the club if the registration was denied. However, despite this legal victory, Olmo and Victor were absent from the lineup announced for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

