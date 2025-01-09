Left Menu

Barcelona Triumphs in Legal Battle to Register Olmo and Victor

Barcelona faced a setback when their mid-season attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were initially rejected. The club's appeal to Spain's National Sports Council has now been upheld, allowing the players to join the squad for the remainder of the season, potentially impacting national competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:15 IST
Barcelona Triumphs in Legal Battle to Register Olmo and Victor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been granted provisional registration to play for Barcelona, following an appeal to Spain's National Sports Council. This decision reverses the previous rejection by the Spanish football federation and LaLiga.

Barcelona initially signed Olmo and Victor during the close season. However, they faced challenges meeting LaLiga's wage cap, allowing the duo only temporary registration. The recent CSD decision suspends previous rulings that blocked their registration for the season's second half.

The council cited potential economic and sporting damage to both players and the club if the registration was denied. However, despite this legal victory, Olmo and Victor were absent from the lineup announced for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025