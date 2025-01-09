Florida Set to Host NHL's Historic Outdoor Hockey Games

In a groundbreaking move, the NHL announced it will host outdoor games in Florida next season, marking the first time the state has held such events. The Florida Panthers will go head-to-head with the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic on January 2 at the Miami Marlins' stadium. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning will challenge the Boston Bruins in a Stadium Series game on February 1 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' venue.

The decision comes as both Florida teams enjoy notable success, with the Panthers clinching their first Stanley Cup in 2024 and the Lightning boasting three championships, including consecutive wins in 2020 and 2021. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman cited the state's booming hockey culture as a driving factor: "Florida has proven itself a vibrant hockey hub," he said.

While traditionally seen in colder climates, outdoor NHL games have been staged in warm-weather cities like Los Angeles and Dallas. Next season's Winter Classic recently unfolded in Chicago, with Columbus set to host a Stadium Series game in March, further emphasizing the NHL's expanding footprint in diverse environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)