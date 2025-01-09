Left Menu

Spain's Government Bails Out Barcelona's Lineup Amid Financial Struggles

In a temporary intervention, Spain's government has supported Barcelona by enabling players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to continue playing, despite the Spanish league's initial refusal. Barcelona, facing financial hurdles, has contested the league's decision, reflecting its ongoing financial management issues that have impacted player registrations.

Updated: 09-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:12 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Spanish government has temporarily intervened to allow Barcelona players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to remain active on the field. This move comes after the Spanish league refused their registration, citing Barcelona's failure to comply with financial regulations.

Barcelona's appeal to Spain's Higher Council for Sport, under the Ministry of Education and Sports, resulted in a provisional ruling favoring the club. The council will make a final decision post-review, allowing the duo to participate in official games for now.

The club's financial challenges have hindered player registrations, leading to strategic asset sales to meet league rules. Despite a recent financial boost, the club's dispute over registration deadlines and salary cap adherence continues to spotlight its financial reform efforts.

