Spain's Government Bails Out Barcelona's Lineup Amid Financial Struggles

In a significant turn of events, the Spanish government has temporarily intervened to allow Barcelona players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to remain active on the field. This move comes after the Spanish league refused their registration, citing Barcelona's failure to comply with financial regulations.

Barcelona's appeal to Spain's Higher Council for Sport, under the Ministry of Education and Sports, resulted in a provisional ruling favoring the club. The council will make a final decision post-review, allowing the duo to participate in official games for now.

The club's financial challenges have hindered player registrations, leading to strategic asset sales to meet league rules. Despite a recent financial boost, the club's dispute over registration deadlines and salary cap adherence continues to spotlight its financial reform efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)