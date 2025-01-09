Left Menu

Twin Talents: Niemann and Hojgaard Return to Masters with Special Invitations

Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard receive special invitations to the Masters. This marks the second consecutive invitation for Niemann, highlighting Augusta National's focus on global talent. Hojgaard's invitation signals the first time twins will compete at the Masters, showcasing the inclusivity and prestige of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:16 IST
Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard have been extended special invitations to participate in the Masters, a significant nod from Augusta National towards international talent.

Niemann, representing LIV Golf, receives his second consecutive invitation, an achievement last seen in 2013, reflecting the club's openness to players beyond traditional tours.

Hojgaard's inclusion is historic, as it marks the first occurrence of twins competing at the Masters, demonstrating Augusta's commitment to celebrating golf's diverse and talented players from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

