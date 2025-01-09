Twin Talents: Niemann and Hojgaard Return to Masters with Special Invitations

Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard have been extended special invitations to participate in the Masters, a significant nod from Augusta National towards international talent.

Niemann, representing LIV Golf, receives his second consecutive invitation, an achievement last seen in 2013, reflecting the club's openness to players beyond traditional tours.

Hojgaard's inclusion is historic, as it marks the first occurrence of twins competing at the Masters, demonstrating Augusta's commitment to celebrating golf's diverse and talented players from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)