Kolkata Derby Showdown Relocates as East Bengal FC Faces Formidable Challenges

The highly anticipated Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC has been moved to Guwahati. The Mariners, in outstanding form, seek to maintain their winning streak. Meanwhile, East Bengal aims to capitalize on recent victories and navigate a challenging January schedule to boost playoff hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:55 IST
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in action (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
The iconic Kolkata derby, initially set to be held in Kolkata, is now slated to take place in Guwahati. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, riding a wave of impressive performances with eight victories from their last ten matches, made the announcement highlighting the fixture's significance.

Mohun Bagan remains undefeated against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is determined to continue this dominance. In contrast, East Bengal, revitalized under new head coach Oscar Bruzon, has secured four league victories, signaling a promising turn of events for the team.

January presents a formidable challenge for East Bengal FC. Apart from the derby, they face tough opponents like FC Goa and an in-form Kerala Blasters FC. Each match is crucial, especially as East Bengal battles to remain in playoff contention, making the coming weeks a critical juncture in their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

