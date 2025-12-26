Trump says US struck Islamic State targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had launched a ''powerful and deadly'' US strike against Islamic State forces in Nigeria, after spending weeks accusing the West African country's government of failing to rein in the persecution of Christians.

In a Christmas night post on his social media site, Trump did not provide details or mention the extent of the damage caused. But the US Africa Command said on X that strikes had been conducted ''at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto State'' and had killed ''multiple ISIS terrorists''.

Trump wrote, ''Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!'' A Defence Department official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details not made public, said the US worked with Nigeria to carry out the strikes, and that they had been approved by that country's government.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the cooperation included exchange of intelligence and strategic coordination in ways ''consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitments to regional and global security''.

''Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria's values and to international peace and security,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Nigeria's government has previously said in response to Trump's criticisms that people of many faiths, not just Christians, have suffered attacks at the hands of extremist groups.

Trump ordered the Pentagon last month to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria to try and curb Christian persecution. The State Department recently announced it would restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians there.

And the US recently designated Nigeria a ''country of particular concern'' under the International Religious Freedom Act.

''I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,'' Trump wrote on Thursday night. He said that US defence officials had ''executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing'' and added that ''our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper''.

In its X post, the US Africa Command wrote that ''lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad''.

Nigeria's population of 220 million (22 crore) is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims. The country has long faced insecurity from various fronts, including the Boko Haram extremist group, which seeks to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law and has also targeted Muslims it deems not Muslim enough.

But attacks in Nigeria often have varying motives. There are religiously motivated ones targeting both Christians and Muslims, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups and ethnic clashes.

The US security footprint has diminished in Africa, where military partnerships have either been scaled down or cancelled. US forces likely would have to be drawn from other parts of the world for any military intervention in Nigeria.

Trump has nonetheless kept up the pressure as Nigeria faced a series of attacks on schools and churches in violence that experts and residents say targets both Christians and Muslims.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on Thursday night on X: ''The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.'' Hegseth said that US military forces are ''always ready, so ISIS found out tonight -- on Christmas'' and added, ''More to come...Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation'' before signing off, ''Merry Christmas!''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)