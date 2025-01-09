Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Set to Face Tomas Machac in Australian Open Showdown

India's top-ranked singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, will face Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in the Australian Open's first round. Currently ranked 96th globally on the ATP, Nagal aims for a strong performance after a challenging loss at the Auckland ASB Classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:55 IST
India's leading singles tennis player, Sumit Nagal, is gearing up to face Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic in the opening round of the prestigious Australian Open this Sunday.

Nagal, at age 27 and ranked 96th in ATP standings, earned his place in the main draw of this Grand Slam as one of the top 104 players worldwide, raising Indian hopes at the event.

Despite an early exit at the Auckland ASB Classic, where he battled with USA's Alex Michelsen in a lengthy match, Nagal remains under the spotlight. He recently garnered attention for his decision not to represent India in the Davis Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

