Pirelli Drives Into Tennis: Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open

Pirelli has become the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open, starting January 12. This partnership enhances the brand's visibility globally, particularly in the premium car market in Australia. Pirelli's history with sports spans motorsport, football, and now expands into tennis as its first Grand Slam involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:25 IST
Pirelli, a name synonymous with innovation in motorsport and other sports, is making its debut in the tennis world by becoming the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open starting January 12 in Melbourne. This strategic partnership marks Pirelli's move into supporting one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, presenting a significant opportunity for the brand to enhance its global visibility.

According to Andrea Casaluci, CEO of Pirelli, this sponsorship is particularly important for increasing brand awareness in Australia, a nation recognized for its significant market in prestige vehicles. Casaluci pointed out the brand's growing presence in Australia with the opening of a Pirelli P Zero World store in Melbourne, emphasizing the alignment with the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia's Chief Commercial Officer, Cedric Cornelis, stated that Pirelli, known for its commitment to performance and innovation, complements the caliber of the Australian Open. This collaboration also marks a return to tennis for Pirelli, which previously manufactured tennis balls, showcasing the brand's ongoing passion for sports since its early involvement in motorsport competitions in 1907.

(With inputs from agencies.)

