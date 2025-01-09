Left Menu

Ryo Hirakawa Joins Alpine F1 Roster for Home Grand Prix

Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa will participate in the first practice at the home Formula One grand prix in Suzuka. He has joined the Renault-owned Alpine team as part of their test and reserve roster, enhancing their talent pool. Hirakawa previously reserved for McLaren last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:36 IST
Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa is set to take part in the first practice at his home Formula One grand prix in Suzuka. After being added to Renault-owned Alpine's test and reserve roster, Hirakawa will contribute his expertise to the team.

The 30-year-old, who achieved victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022 with Toyota, will also support Alpine in their simulator and a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) program. His experience enhances Alpine's existing pool of talent.

Hirakawa's addition follows his role as a reserve for McLaren last season. Meanwhile, Alpine's current race lineup includes drivers like Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, with ongoing speculation about future team changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

