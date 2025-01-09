Left Menu

Senthil Kumar Battles to ITF J300 Semifinals; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances After Opponent Withdrawal

Senthil Kumar secured his spot in the boys' semifinals of the ITF J300 event after a challenging match against Samarth Sahita, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Maaya Rajeshwaran advanced in the girls' category when her opponent withdrew. Semifinals feature intense matchups in both boys' and girls' singles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:09 IST
Senthil Kumar Battles to ITF J300 Semifinals; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances After Opponent Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • India

Senthil Kumar, ranked 36th globally, showcased resilience to secure a semifinal berth in the ITF J300 tournament, overcoming Samarth Sahita with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Despite Sahita's lower 280th ranking, his spirited performance highlighted the competition's intensity.

In contrast, Maaya Rajeshwaran smoothly advanced to the girls' semifinals as her opponent, Rada Zolotareva, withdrew due to a setback. Rajeshwaran, leading 6-3, 1-0, faces a formidable challenge against second seed Eleejah Inisan next.

Crucial semifinal matchups are set: Senthil faces Korea's Donghyun Hwang, who edged out Arnav Paparkar, while Maaya prepares for Inisan. In doubles, Artem Bogomolov and Roman Kharlamov clinched a spot in the boys' finals against Alan Aiukhanov and Alexey Shibaev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025