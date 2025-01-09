Senthil Kumar Battles to ITF J300 Semifinals; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances After Opponent Withdrawal

Senthil Kumar, ranked 36th globally, showcased resilience to secure a semifinal berth in the ITF J300 tournament, overcoming Samarth Sahita with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Despite Sahita's lower 280th ranking, his spirited performance highlighted the competition's intensity.

In contrast, Maaya Rajeshwaran smoothly advanced to the girls' semifinals as her opponent, Rada Zolotareva, withdrew due to a setback. Rajeshwaran, leading 6-3, 1-0, faces a formidable challenge against second seed Eleejah Inisan next.

Crucial semifinal matchups are set: Senthil faces Korea's Donghyun Hwang, who edged out Arnav Paparkar, while Maaya prepares for Inisan. In doubles, Artem Bogomolov and Roman Kharlamov clinched a spot in the boys' finals against Alan Aiukhanov and Alexey Shibaev.

