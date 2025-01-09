Left Menu

NorthEast United Aims to Seal Double Over Punjab FC

NorthEast United FC faces Punjab FC in a crucial ISL match, seeking to repeat their earlier victory this season. The Highlanders are the league's top scorers, while Punjab FC hopes to regain form. Both teams need strategic plays and strong finishes as Punjab acknowledges room for improvement.

Punjab FC player Luka Majcen (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC is set to host Punjab FC in an important fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday. The match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium presents another chance for the Highlanders to bolster their standing, according to a press release by the ISL.

The Highlanders secured a 2-1 victory in their prior encounter with Punjab FC this season and aim to achieve a double triumph over an opponent for the first time since the 2020-21 season. In contrast, this matchup offers Punjab FC a crucial opportunity to avoid a fifth straight defeat, following their initial successes this season.

As the team sitting sixth in the standings with 22 points from 14 games, NorthEast United has shown offensive prowess, scoring the most in the league with Alaaeddine Ajaraie dominating with 14 goals. Punjab FC, ranked eighth with 18 points from 13 games, is eager to bounce back, relying on key players Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal, who return from suspensions.

NorthEast United FC's aggressive long-passing game, with an average of 78 long passes per match, requires precision as their accuracy stands as the eighth-best in the league. Punjab FC's defense must remain vigilant in countering this direct play strategy. Despite Punjab's recent struggles, their substitutes have made a significant impact, scoring match-winning goals twice this season.

Both teams have met thrice historically, with a win for each and a draw. NorthEast United FC coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized the need for a stronger offensive mindset. Meanwhile, Punjab FC coach Panagiotis Dilmperis called for gameplay improvements following recent results.

