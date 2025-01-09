Left Menu

Joe Scally Eyes World Cup Spotlight Amidst Bundesliga Challenge

As the 2026 World Cup nears, Joe Scally aims to impress U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino with strong performances for Borussia Moenchengladbach. Facing Bayern Munich, Scally sees it as a chance to showcase his skill, while emphasizing national team progress and his growing experience in top-division soccer.

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, U.S. soccer player Joe Scally is eager to capture the attention of national coach Mauricio Pochettino. The 22-year-old right back is set to face one of his toughest challenges of the season against Bayern Munich this Saturday.

Scally, confident in his abilities, aims to use this opportunity to demonstrate his talent while acknowledging Bayern's formidable stature. 'You have so much motivation for these games and it's almost like you have nothing to lose,' Scally said, recognizing the pivotal moment as a chance to shine for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

As Scally continues to grow his international experience, clocking significant minutes for the U.S. under Pochettino, he remains optimistic about the team's trajectory. He commends the coach's individualized approach, stating, 'We're still all understanding how we're going to communicate, but everything is going in the right direction.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

