Thriller in Chennai: Late Drama Seals 2-2 Draw Against Odisha FC

In an exhilarating showdown at the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw. Wilmar Jordan Gil was the star for Chennaiyin, netting two goals that initially gave the hosts a significant advantage.

Chennaiyin, guided by head coach Owen Coyle, displayed attacking prowess with an aggressive lineup featuring Lukas Brambilla, Connor Shields, and an all-Indian backline reintroduced Ankit Mukherjee, recovering from an injury. Despite controlling much of the first half, they were thwarted by Odisha's insurer, goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, who made crucial saves.

Five minutes into the second half, Shields pounced on a deflection to set up Gil's first goal. The pair collaborated again shortly after, doubling Chennaiyin's lead with another impressive finish. However, Odisha fought back, scoring twice late in the game, the second from a controversial decision, leaving Chennaiyin to rue missed chances as they prepare to face Mohammedan SC next.

(With inputs from agencies.)