Controversial Decision by Spain's CSD Sparks Precedent Concerns in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid has voiced significant apprehension following the Spain's National Sports Council's (CSD) decision to provisionally register Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. This decision, announced on the eve of Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup semi-final, raises concerns about breaching LaLiga's wage cap regulations.

Initially, Barcelona faced registration denials from both the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. However, the CSD's ruling arrived just before the club's match in Saudi Arabia, allowing the players to contribute to a successful 2-0 outcome against Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid released a statement condemning the government's involvement, warning that this action could undermine existing rules, creating an imbalance in Spanish football's regulatory framework. The club stressed the necessity of maintaining equitable rules to ensure fair competition across the league.

