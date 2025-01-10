Virat Kohli's Leadership: The Untold Impact on Yuvraj Singh's Career

In a candid revelation, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has stirred controversy by holding Virat Kohli accountable for the premature end of Yuvraj Singh's international career.

Uthappa stated that Yuvraj, a key figure in India's World Cup triumphs, faced obstacles in his comeback post-cancer recovery due to Kohli's leadership approach. Despite proving his fitness, Yuvraj's request for leniency was denied, leading to his exclusion from international circuits after subpar performances.

The claims spotlight Kohli's leadership style, described by Uthappa as uncompromising, raising questions about the dynamics affecting player longevity.

