Steve Smith: Unshaken by Sandpapergate and Eyeing Milestones

Australia's cricket skipper Steve Smith is unfazed by public opinion on his 'sandpapergate' scandal involvement, focusing on upcoming challenges. Leading the team for the Sri Lankan Test series, Smith reflects on coming close to 10,000 Test runs and aims to achieve the milestone soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:49 IST
Steve Smith
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket captain, Steve Smith, remains unfazed by public opinion regarding his involvement in the 2018 'sandpapergate' scandal, asserting that everyone is entitled to their views. The controversy erupted during a Test match in Cape Town against South Africa, when Smith was captain.

Named captain for the upcoming Sri Lankan Test series, Smith is set to lead a 16-member squad with regular skipper Pat Cummins resting after the Border-Gavaskar series. Despite his past, Smith continues to enjoy a positive environment within the team.

Missing the 10,000 Test-run landmark by just one run has been a sore point for Smith. While celebrating Australia's recent success against India, he aims to reach that milestone in the upcoming Tests in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

