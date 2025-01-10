Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket Icons Honored in PCB Hall of Fame 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board has inducted Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar into its Hall of Fame for 2024, recognizing their extraordinary contributions. This rare four-person induction follows the absence of entries in 2023, highlighting their significance to Pakistan and global cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:36 IST
Pakistan Cricket Icons Honored in PCB Hall of Fame 2024
Misbah Ul Haq (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday the induction of four cricketing legends into the PCB Hall of Fame 2024: Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar. These esteemed players join cricket luminaries like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Javed Miandad, further enriching the Hall.

Traditionally, the PCB inducts two players annually, but due to the lack of inductions in 2023, this year saw a unique exception. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his immense pride, stating the honor acknowledges their significant impact on Pakistan and international cricket.

Inzamam-ul-Haq's unrivaled ODI record and Misbah-ul-Haq's stalwart leadership guided Pakistan through intricate Test and one-day challenges. Mushtaq Mohammad's pioneering captaincy and Saeed Anwar's prolific batting prowess were celebrated for reshaping Pakistan's cricketing history. The PCB's decision aims to inspire future generations to emulate their legendary feats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025