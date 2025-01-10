Pakistan Cricket Icons Honored in PCB Hall of Fame 2024

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday the induction of four cricketing legends into the PCB Hall of Fame 2024: Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar. These esteemed players join cricket luminaries like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Javed Miandad, further enriching the Hall.

Traditionally, the PCB inducts two players annually, but due to the lack of inductions in 2023, this year saw a unique exception. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his immense pride, stating the honor acknowledges their significant impact on Pakistan and international cricket.

Inzamam-ul-Haq's unrivaled ODI record and Misbah-ul-Haq's stalwart leadership guided Pakistan through intricate Test and one-day challenges. Mushtaq Mohammad's pioneering captaincy and Saeed Anwar's prolific batting prowess were celebrated for reshaping Pakistan's cricketing history. The PCB's decision aims to inspire future generations to emulate their legendary feats.

